DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Poker Lotto

JD-4D-5H-5S-10S

Midday Daily 3

2-6-6

Midday Daily 4

8-3-4-0

Daily 3

5-7-6

Daily 4

2-5-2-6

Fantasy 5

05-25-26-30-38

Estimated jackpot: $288,000

Keno

06-08-09-10-11-14-17-22-39-41-45-47-49-50-51-56-57-58-60-74-76-80

Mega Millions

07-24-30-48-67, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4

Estimated jackpot: $192 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $150 million

