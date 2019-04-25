Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Poker Lotto

JH-8C-2H-4H-2S

Midday Daily 3

8-2-7

Midday Daily 4

3-0-1-0

Daily 3

6-9-4

Daily 4

7-1-8-8

Fantasy 5

06-15-16-26-38

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

01-03-06-09-12-13-14-15-17-31-36-39-40-42-44-45-47-63-68-69-72-74

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $212 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $166 million

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s