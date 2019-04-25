MICHIGAN (the Patch)— A new report has ranked the best school districts in the state of Michigan for 2019.
BackgroundChecks.org used various data points to rank the state’s best school districts, including how many students are in the district, the graduation rate, teaching quality, student-to-teacher ratio, test scores, and proficiency levels in subjects like reading and math.
“While there is a lot of progress to be made in Michigan’s public school system, with its standing among other Midwest states dropping in the past couple decades, it’s not all bad: there are plenty of school districts in the Great Lakes State where things are going well,” the report says.
Many of the districts are in more rural areas in the Mitten. Ranking No. 1 among Michigan public school districts is the Copper County Intermediate School District, which administers 13 smaller school districts with a total enrollment of around 6,600 students.
A handful of school districts can be found within Metro Detroit, including Washtenaw, Oakland and Macomb counties.
Here are Michigan’s top 25 school districts:
1. Copper Country ISD – Hancock
2. Eaton RESA – Charlotte
3. Eastern Upper Peninsula ISD – Sault Ste. Marie
4. Clinton County RESA – Saint Johns
5. Gratiot-Isabella RESD – Ithaca
6. Livingston ESA – Howell
7. Van Buren ISD – Lawrence
8. Lenawee ISA – Adrian
9. Wexford-Missaukee ISD – Cadillac
10. Allegan Area Educational Service Agency – Allegan
