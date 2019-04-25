(CNN) An Indianapolis-based company has issued a recall for melon products sold in 16 states after being linked to a salmonella outbreak, authorities said. Ninety-three people were infected, 23 of whom were hospitalized, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement. No deaths were reported.
The recall includes cut watermelon, honeydew and cantaloupe produced by Caito Foods LLC, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The fruit has been sold under various brands or labels at Kroger, Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Target and Whole Foods.
The affected states are Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wisconsin.
Health officials advised consumers to check packaging to determine if the melon was distributed by Caito Foods. They advised stores to pull the products from shelves.
“Consumers should not consume the product and should promptly dispose of any remaining product,” the FDA said in a statement.
Salmonella Carrau is described as rare. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps.
The-CNN-Wire
