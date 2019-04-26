Detroit will see a return of last week’s light rainfall in the coming days, according to drone-powered weather forecasting service Saildrone. Wednesday should see the most rain, with a predicted accumulation of 1.23 inches.
The immediate forecast also has mild temperatures in store for today. Temperatures will reach just 41 degrees on Monday, and turn cooler from Saturday to Monday.
Skies will be cloudy on Sunday and mostly cloudy on Thursday. Winds are expected to reach a modest high of 16 miles per hour on Sunday, but will grow calmer starting on Tuesday.
