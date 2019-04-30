Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky For Life

07-22-28-39-48, Lucky Ball: 5

Poker Lotto

QD-JH-7C-6D-9S

Midday Daily 3

3-8-1

Midday Daily 4

5-7-4-1

Daily 3

2-4-7

Daily 4

9-2-3-9

Fantasy 5

01-03-04-19-27

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

01-02-04-09-12-20-22-26-27-31-33-38-46-47-54-68-69-73-74-75-78-80

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $229 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $181 million

