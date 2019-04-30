Michigan Senate Waives Makeup Requirement For 4 Snow DaysMichigan lawmakers may be closer to forgiving schools from potentially having to make up four snow days that occurred during a state-declared emergency.

Defense Strikes Back In Records Dispute In Flint Water CaseLawyers for former Michigan health director Nick Lyon are vigorously opposing an effort to put his Flint water criminal case on hold for six months, saying it's a sign of the prosecution team's "dysfunction."

Oakland County Toddler Found Home Alone After Mom Died Police are investigating after 27-year-old woman was found dead inside her Pontiac home and her 3-year-old daughter had been there alone until her death was discovered.

Michigan Is Changing Deer Hunting RegulationsThe Michigan Department of Natural Resources has recommended a series of deer regulation changes for the upcoming fall hunting seasons, which the Michigan Natural Resources Commission will be discussing over the next three months.

Michigan Obsesses About This 'Game Of Thrones' CharacterAs the hit HBO series "Game of Thrones" winds down, a new report shows who Michigan is watching closely.

Claressa Shields, Boxing Champion On Flint, Food, And Being The GreatestShe is just 24, but Claressa Shields isn't afraid to describe herself as the "greatest woman of all time."