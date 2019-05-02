Filed Under:detroit, detroit news

DETROIT (AP) – Communities in southeastern Michigan are bracing for more flooding after heavy rainfall swamped homes , left some streets impassable and closed a stretch of Detroit-area freeway.

The National Weather Service says flood watches are in effect from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning in at least a six-county area. Forecasts call for more than 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) of new rain and could bring more flooding in urban and rural areas.

Heavy rains earlier brought flooding in Dearborn Heights. Flooding closed a stretch of the Southfield Freeway in both directions for a second day Thursday at Outer Drive on Detroit’s west side after water approaching 14 feet (4.3 meters) deep filled the freeway underpass.

Sandbags are being stacked in Detroit’s Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood to curb flooding near canals off the Detroit River.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s