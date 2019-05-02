Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto 47

03-06-18-23-29-34

Estimated jackpot: $4.95 million

Poker Lotto

QD-KS-4C-5S-9S

Midday Daily 3

9-0-8

Midday Daily 4

8-7-7-0

Daily 3

0-4-4

Daily 4

1-8-9-7

Fantasy 5

15-23-25-33-34

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno

03-11-12-13-21-24-36-42-45-46-48-50-51-53-59-67-69-73-74-75-78-80

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $252 million

Powerball

05-23-28-56-66, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 5

Estimated jackpot: $181 million

