DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Classic Lotto 47
03-06-18-23-29-34
Estimated jackpot: $4.95 million
Poker Lotto
QD-KS-4C-5S-9S
Midday Daily 3
9-0-8
Midday Daily 4
8-7-7-0
Daily 3
0-4-4
Daily 4
1-8-9-7
Fantasy 5
15-23-25-33-34
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
Keno
03-11-12-13-21-24-36-42-45-46-48-50-51-53-59-67-69-73-74-75-78-80
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $252 million
Powerball
05-23-28-56-66, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 5
Estimated jackpot: $181 million
