This week, we honor all the nurses that work hard to take care of us in the hospitals, doctors’ offices, nursing homes and other places.
May 6, marks the first day of National Nurses Week, hoping to raise awarenesses on just how important nurses.
RELATED: TEACHER APPRECIATION WEEK
Amazon
Amazon is offering a lot of free kindle nursing books online.
Cinnabon
Head to any Cinnabon location and all nurses can receive a free MiniBon roll or 4-count BonBites. Check your local store to see if they are participating. Nurses must show ID.
Disney World
If you need to get away, nurses can get discounted rates at Disney’s Swan and Dolphin resort. You must call 800-227-1500 and mention the code DREAMS and state that you are a nurse.
Nature’s Gift
Nature’s Gift is letting all nurses receive 10% off their purchase when they provide a copy of a valid nursing license.
Sleep Number
Sleep Number Beds wants to make sure all nurses get a good night sleep, they are offing a number of discounts to licensed medical professionals.
Uniform Advantage
All week long, Uniform Advantage is offering up to 50% off on their website for all nurses.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.