Wings start to form new organization.

The Detroit Red Wings have hired Pat Verbeek as assistant general manager to work with Steve Yzerman.

 

DETROIT – SEPTEMBER 14: Pat Verbeek of the Detroit Red Wings poses for a portrait at Joe Louis Arena on September 14, 2006 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Getty Images)

 

 

Verbeek joins Yzerman, the longtime Red Wings captain who was recently named GM, after working for him with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Yzerman stepped down as Lightning GM before the season.

 

 

CHICAGO, IL – JUNE 23: Steve Yzerman of the Tampa Bay Lightning attends the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center on June 23, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

 

The departure of Verbeek led Tampa Bay to promote Al Murray, Jamie Pushor and Stacy Roest to assistant GMs under Julien BriseBois. The Lightning also added Mathieu Darche as director of hockey operations.

Yzerman’s hiring in Detroit moved Ken Holland upstairs as president of hockey operations. Holland has since been linked to the Edmonton Oilers’ GM vacancy.

 

DETROIT, MI – MARCH 08: General Manager of the Detroit Red Wings Ken Holland talks to the Lindsay family during the public visitation of NHL Hall of Famer and former Detroit Red Wing Ted Lindsay at Little Caesars Arena home of the Detroit Red Wings on March 8, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Dave Reginek – Pool/Getty Images)

 

The Vegas Golden Knights last week promoted assistant GM Kelly McCrimmon and made George McPhee president of hockey operations in part to keep a sought-after executive. McPhee said it was his idea to make McCrimmon the day-to-day point man, which is different than the moves of Holland, Jim Rutherford with Carolina and Lou Lamoriello with New Jersey in recent years that caused those veteran GMs to seek jobs elsewhere.

 

