MACOMB TOWNSHIP (AP) — State police armed with household tools have searched the home of the Macomb County prosecutor in an investigation of how his office spent money.
Investigators on a ladder outside Eric Smith’s home removed a surveillance camera from under a gutter Tuesday. Lt. Darren Green says the four-hour search in Macomb Township is part of learning how Smith spent money from forfeited assets tied to alleged crimes.
Smith didn’t comment. He insists he has nothing to hide.
Many county officials have raised questions about how his office has spent thousands of dollars. Records show the money was used to support certain charities and to pay for credit card bills and other expenses.
The search at Smith’s home occurred a month after police searched his office in Mount Clemens.
© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.