DETROIT (AP) — Two Detroit men have been charged following a string of carjackings on the city’s west side.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says 31-year-old Maruis Robinson and 28-year-old Kevin Edwards were arraigned Thursday on carjacking, armed robbery, receiving and concealing stolen property and gun charges.

Between 8:40 a.m. and 10:04 a.m. Monday, two women and one man had their vehicles and personal belongings taken at gunpoint at three different locations. Another man was able to escape an attempted carjacking and robbery.

Robinson and Edwards also are charged in connection with the May 9 theft of a car outside a west side Detroit home.

They were ordered jailed Thursday on $300,000 cash bonds. Court documents did not list defense attorneys for the pair.

