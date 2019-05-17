Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Lucky For Life

09-18-26-28-32, Lucky Ball: 2

Poker Lotto

9C-4H-7H-3S-5S

Midday Daily 3

2-7-3

Midday Daily 4

8-2-2-8

Daily 3

7-9-0

Daily 4

3-9-8-2

Fantasy 5

02-04-06-14-31

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Keno

02-12-20-26-28-29-36-37-38-39-42-43-49-53-56-59-60-64-69-71-72-73

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $339 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $270 million

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

