YPSILANTI (CBS Detroit) – Rap music can often get a bad ‘rap’ for some of its lyrics and meaning. But for one young man in Ypsilanti, rapping about things to promote positivity is his main goal. Meet positive teen rapper Jason O’Banner Jr, also known as Kid Jay.

“My style is different because there’s not really profanity, and many artists nowadays use a lot of profanity. But I don’t have to do all of that. That’s what makes me different, that’s what separates me.”

“A lot of kids look up to him, and me being a father, that’s the biggest thing for me,” says Jason O’Banner Sr, Kid Jay’s Father. “To see his progress from where he’s come from, and all the positivity that he has and the stuff he does for the community is inspiring. I raised him to be that way, so I’m a proud father.”

“He does a lot of charities, not just in Ypsilanti but in Detroit, Chicago, New York,” adds Jason Sr. “We feed the homeless, we do a lot of good around the community.”

“I don’t have to go out and say what I’m going to do to somebody or put violence into it. I can turn into a positive direction no matter what the situation is.”

“You don’t need to follow the stereotype or you don’t need to do what anybody else is doing. Do what you wanna do, love what you wanna love. It feels great to know I’m different from the average stereotype.”

