If you love live music, there’s no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Detroit. From salsa to techno music, there are the local shows worth checking out this week.

Salsa at the Garden VI

Join us for a fabulous evening of live music with the full orchestra of La Inspiración, founded by the great percussionist and musicologist, Ozzie Rivera and DJ Isaac while dancing to the sensual Latin rhythms of Cuba, Colombia, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. There will be tequila tastings and drink specials at our Tequila Cabresto lounge. Also, expect free salsa dance lessons by Deliz Dance from 8:30-9:30 p.m.

When: Friday, May 24, 8 p.m.-Saturday, May 25, 2 a.m.

Where: The Garden Theater, 3929 Woodward Ave.

Price: $20 (General Admission). More ticket options available.

Shipfaced Detroit 2019

Only The Beat presents the fourth annual ‘Shipfaced’: the most bumpin’ boat party in Detroit. Expect music from Faren Strnad, Eyes Everywhere, imjustinbraun and more. This event has limited capacity with only 150 tickets available, so don’t hit the snooze button. Ages 21 and over only.

When: Saturday, May 25, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Rivard Plaza, 1340 Atwater St.

Price: $80-$100

Day Party – Straight Outta the 99 and the 2000s

Plan to head to Exodos Rooftop on Saturday evening to kick of your Memorial Day weekend. There will be sounds by DJ Ray from 97.9 and Shade 45, food, drinks, games and giveaways from local brands.

When: Saturday, May 25, 4-8 p.m.

Where: Exodos Rooftop, 529 Monroe St.

Price: $14

Latin Jazz Experience

Come experience an evening of fiery Latin jazz performed by Aguanko, the Wesley Reynoso Afro-Latin Ensemble and special guest, CALJE: The Chicago Afro-Latin Jazz Ensemble. Groove to the top Latin jazz groups, and don’t forget your dancing shoes because award-winning dance instructor Mambo Marci will be there to teach you a few steps.

When: Friday, May 24, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Max M Fisher Music Center, 3711 Woodward Ave.

Price: $15-$49

Movement Detroit 2019

Movement Detroit 2019 is a three-day event featuring the best in techno music. There are five stages, each with its own distinct personality. Located just off the main entrance, the Stargate Stage is distinctly Detroit, with lifelong friends sound-tracking a city-wide block party. The Resident Advisor Underground Stage, with its brutalist architecture and concrete walls, makes it the perfect home for angular techno. Located amongst the trees, the Red Bull Presents Stage showcases myriad styles, such as funk, hip-hop, breakbeats and ghettotech. The Pyramid Stage, positioned opposite Red Bull along the river, is the perfect summer backdrop to complement the hybrid tech-house accompaniment. Finally, the Movement Stage, located in the amphitheater, is the crown jewel. Here is where you’ll see the big players, the legends and those who have earned their stripes.

When: Saturday, May 25, 2 p.m.-Monday, May 27, 11:30 p.m.

Where: Hart Plaza, 1 Hart Plaza

Price: $99-$199

