Detroit will see a return of last week’s light rainfall this coming week, according to drone-powered weather forecasting service Saildrone. Tuesday should see the most rain, with a forecast accumulation of 0.52 inches.
Also expect cool temperatures today and tomorrow. Temperatures will turn warmer on Tuesday, with a high of 74 degrees.
Skies will partially clear on Friday. Winds are expected to reach a modest high of 14 mph on Sunday, with daily top speeds in the single digits the rest of the week.
This story was created automatically using Saildrone’s local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.