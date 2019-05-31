Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Lucky For Life
07-17-18-19-39, Lucky Ball: 9
Poker Lotto
AC-2D-4H-10H-7S
Midday Daily 3
9-5-3
Midday Daily 4
9-0-6-4
Daily 3
3-3-4
Daily 4
7-3-4-5
Fantasy 5
10-12-14-30-38
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
Keno
01-04-07-13-16-19-21-22-23-24-30-38-51-54-58-60-63-64-71-74-78-79
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $444 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $350 million
