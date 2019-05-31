Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Lucky For Life

07-17-18-19-39, Lucky Ball: 9

Poker Lotto

AC-2D-4H-10H-7S

Midday Daily 3

9-5-3

Midday Daily 4

9-0-6-4

Daily 3

3-3-4

Daily 4

7-3-4-5

Fantasy 5

10-12-14-30-38

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno

01-04-07-13-16-19-21-22-23-24-30-38-51-54-58-60-63-64-71-74-78-79

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $444 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $350 million

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s