



Art has always been a cornerstone of Detroit. The city’s creative atmosphere breeds amazing new artists every single year. Here are some of the best art galleries and installations in Metro Detroit:

1. Heidelberg Project

3600 Heidelberg St, Detroit, MI 48207

Painter and sculptor Tyree Guyton began the Heidelberg Project in 1986 after returning to his childhood Detroit Eastside neighborhood. He then cleaned up Heidelberg Street alongside neighborhood children; using recyclable objects to create a free art installation. Today, the Heidelberg Project provides residents with resources, programs, jobs, and group tours by skilled staff. Guyton’s work can be purchased and can be found at places such as the Charles L. Wright African American History Museum.

2. The Scarab Club

217 Farnsworth St, Detroit, MI 48202

Founded in 1907, The Scarab Club was created to allow fellow Detroit artists a space to socialize. They would host costume balls that attracted the likes of Edsel and Eleanor Ford. They also submitted their work at the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) from 1911 to 1974. In 2019, The Scarab Club is still a place for local artists to commune and share their art, whether through exhibitions, poetry readings, or community meetings.

3. Detroit Artists Market

4719 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

Detroit Artists Market (DAM) is widely known for its appreciation of local Detroit contemporary artists. With its inception in 1932, founder Mrs. H. Lee Simpson wanted to create a gallery for young artists to showcase and sell their work. Overtime, it grew into an artistic movement that represented artists of all ages. Now, the Detroit Artists Market is the premier gallery in the Detroit area; giving most of its proceeds back to the community and its featured artists.

4. Simone DeSousa Gallery

444 W. Willis, Units 111 & 112, Detroit, MI 48201

Since 2008, the Simone DeSousa Gallery has become a gallery that connects the community with art and social change. Featuring the contemporary art of a large number of artists, the gallery promotes art collection and innovation among its attendants. Ran by owner Simone DeSousa herself; it’s a beautiful way to support local upcoming artists.

5. Whitdel Arts

1111 Bellevue Street, Detroit, MI 48207

Whitdel Arts originally started in 2007 in Southwest Detroit’s Hubbard Farms neighborhood in the historic Whitdel residential area. In 2016, Whitdel Arts relocated to the Island View neighborhood. Still, its mission and values are the same: to show support to local artists. Whitdel Arts is always open to entries and proposals as well as providing fun workshops and reception spaces.

