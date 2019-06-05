Michigan Will Now Donate Returned Formula To Food Banks, SheltersThe State of Michigan will now donate any unused but returned baby formula from WIC clients to local non-profit agencies like food banks and shelters.

Free Fishing On The Detroit RiverAcross the state of Michigan, communities will celebrate Free Fishing Days on June 8 and 9, when fees for fishing licenses will be waived for all residents.

Michigan Now Has A Jimmy Choo StoreMichigan shoppers who like luxury items will be excited about the state's first Jimmy Choo store.

Ex-Airport Official Convicted In $5M Bribery SchemeA former Detroit Metropolitan airport official has been convicted of accepting more than $5 million in kickbacks from contractors.

Huntington Woods Bans Gay Conversion TherapyHuntington Woods has become the first city in Michigan to ban gay conversion therapy, which aims to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity.

Oakland County Measles Outbreak OverHealth officials in Oakland County say Michigan's largest local measles outbreak since 1991 has ended.