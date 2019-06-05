Comments
TROY (the Patch)— Michigan shoppers who like luxury items will be excited about the state’s first Jimmy Choo store opening up inside Somerset Collection in Troy. The grand opening was held Tuesday when the retailer donated 20% of its proceeds to The Children’s Center, a Detroit-based clinic offering psychological services.
The designer is known for shoes, but customers will find trendy accessories from sunglasses to bags.
