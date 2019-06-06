Filed Under:CBS, Kyle Jason, survivor

Novi, MI (CBS Detroit) – A record-breaking crowd of hopefuls flooded in from all over the country to attend CBS 62’s Survivor Casting Call. Hosted by Value City Furniture, people of all backgrounds and personalities came out to audition for upcoming seasons of Survivor – and we loved hearing your stories! Special guest Kyle Jason from Survivor Season 32 made an appearance for sharing his insight on the casting call process (a success story from one of our very own casting calls!) and meet and greet local Survivor fans.

Thank you to all of the fans that shared their casting call experiences with us through social media! Relive the excitement of our 2019 Casting Call with our social media round-up:

What a whirlwind 😅! Arrived @valuecityfurniture at 9:30 this morning and found myself 49th to audition. Killed a LOT of time, but I’m so grateful for the host company for having the awesome furniture to do so on. Couldn’t be more fortunate for that. Then I got up in front of the camera and did my best to convey how difficult retail is and how hard I work to survive at it. Amongst other things. I can’t tell you how challenging it is to adequately describe in one ☝️ minute why @officialsurvivor_cbs should cast you, but I’m hopeful the casting team can see just what type of player I would be. No doubt I’d contribute about camp, because anyone who knows me knows I can’t live in squalor. If you know me, you KNOW I’d be bustling around harvesting wood and so forth. Furthermore, my social game would be ON POINT! The icing on the cake was putting a hug and a high five on my new pal Kyle Jason from #SurvivorSeason32. Wildly grateful for the support throughout this process. Thank YOU 🙏. It may take months before I hear anything. If I hear anything at all 🤞. Regardless, I put myself out there and that gives me a great sense of accomplishment. #cbs62casting #Survivor #CastJoeB #Gratitude #Hustle

