Novi, MI (CBS Detroit) – A record-breaking crowd of hopefuls flooded in from all over the country to attend CBS 62’s Survivor Casting Call. Hosted by Value City Furniture, people of all backgrounds and personalities came out to audition for upcoming seasons of Survivor – and we loved hearing your stories! Special guest Kyle Jason from Survivor Season 32 made an appearance for sharing his insight on the casting call process (a success story from one of our very own casting calls!) and meet and greet local Survivor fans.
Thank you to all of the fans that shared their casting call experiences with us through social media! Relive the excitement of our 2019 Casting Call with our social media round-up:
View this post on Instagram
What a whirlwind 😅! Arrived @valuecityfurniture at 9:30 this morning and found myself 49th to audition. Killed a LOT of time, but I’m so grateful for the host company for having the awesome furniture to do so on. Couldn’t be more fortunate for that. Then I got up in front of the camera and did my best to convey how difficult retail is and how hard I work to survive at it. Amongst other things. I can’t tell you how challenging it is to adequately describe in one ☝️ minute why @officialsurvivor_cbs should cast you, but I’m hopeful the casting team can see just what type of player I would be. No doubt I’d contribute about camp, because anyone who knows me knows I can’t live in squalor. If you know me, you KNOW I’d be bustling around harvesting wood and so forth. Furthermore, my social game would be ON POINT! The icing on the cake was putting a hug and a high five on my new pal Kyle Jason from #SurvivorSeason32. Wildly grateful for the support throughout this process. Thank YOU 🙏. It may take months before I hear anything. If I hear anything at all 🤞. Regardless, I put myself out there and that gives me a great sense of accomplishment. #cbs62casting #Survivor #CastJoeB #Gratitude #Hustle
View this post on Instagram
We did it! Justine was audition #169 and I was #170. @jeffprobst We're waiting for your call, it's MY TURN. #professorgrandma #survivor #jeffprobst #cbssurvivor #survivorcbs #survivorfan #survivoraudition #survivordetroit #cbs62casting #cbs62detroit #cbs62castingdetroit #officialsurvivor_cbs #shinygeminamixedbagofrocks
View this post on Instagram
Wish us luck 🤞🏼 Update: We were #3 and #4 in filming and had a blast! We left our house at 5am and got into line a little before 8am. There were about 12 people in front of us in line at that time. After checking in we waited until 2:30pm when they started to film. The first 10 people went to one camera and then 10-20 went to the other camera. We had a minute to sell ourselves and then we packed up and drove back home! We had so much fun meeting so many cool people and asking each other weird survivor questions. Definitely an experience I’ll remember for awhile! . . . . #cbs62casting #survivor2019