Novi, MI (CBS Detroit) – A record-breaking crowd of hopefuls flooded in from all over the country to attend CBS 62’s Survivor Casting Call. Hosted by Value City Furniture, people of all backgrounds and personalities came out to audition for upcoming seasons of Survivor – and we loved hearing your stories! Special guest Kyle Jason from Survivor Season 32 made an appearance for sharing his insight on the casting call process (a success story from one of our very own casting calls!) and meet and greet local Survivor fans.

Thank you to all of the fans that shared their casting call experiences with us through social media! Relive the excitement of our 2019 Casting Call with our social media round-up:

What started at 7 in the morning culminated in my first audition in the nineteen years of #Survivor. Thank you #CBS62Casting for making this a day I’ll never forget. #FingersCrossed pic.twitter.com/Q1rAjNd6f5 — Chris Kelley (@InTheEmbers) June 5, 2019

So my daughter is at a survivor casting call in Michigan and runs into season 32 fifth place survivor friend who happens to live in our old house ! He reached out to her when he found her time capsule in the wall when tearing out cabinets last year 😂 #survivor — pammie (@peacesignpam) June 5, 2019