Filed Under:Charles Matthews, Michigan Wolverines basketball

Former Michigan standout Charles Matthews is dealing with a significant knee injury as the NBA draft approaches.

SAN ANTONIO, TX – MARCH 31: Charles Matthews #1 of the Michigan Wolverines dunks in the second half against the Loyola Ramblers in the 2018 NCAA Men’s Final Four semifinal game at the Alamodome on March 31, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Agent Adam Pensack confirmed Sunday night that Matthews tore his anterior cruciate ligament in a workout with the Boston Celtics and will have surgery. Matthews, who played college basketball at Kentucky and Michigan, is skipping his final season of eligibility with the Wolverines to enter the draft.

SAN ANTONIO, TX – MARCH 31: Charles Matthews #1 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts after a play in the first half against the Loyola Ramblers during the 2018 NCAA Men’s Final Four Semifinal at the Alamodome on March 31, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Matthews averaged 12.2 points a game this past season and was a big reason why Michigan was one of the best defensive teams in the nation.

