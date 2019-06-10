Comments
MICHIGAN (the Patch) — Forbes has released a new list that identifies the best employers in Michigan. Unlike Forbes’ annual list of the best employers in the country, the first-ever best employers by state feature consists of a unique list for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Still, Forbes writes that some employers took the No.1 spot on many state lists. Costco Wholesale and Google took the most No.1 spots, according to Forbes. Boeing also featured in more than one No.1 spot, Forbes writes.
Two federal government agencies, the United States Department of Defense and the Department of Veteran Affairs, ranked on a number of state lists despite not being ranked nationally by Forbes.
According to Forbes, the best Michigan-based employers are:
- University of Michigan Health System
- Grand Valley State University
- Ford Motor Company
- Henry Ford Health System
- Kellogg
