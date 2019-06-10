DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/AP) — A new addition is coming to the Detroit Institute of Arts, the museum has recently acquired nine pieces including a portrait of Aretha Franklin to be displayed.
The portrait is by famed photographer Anthony Barboza. Barboza is an African-American photographer, historian, artist, and writer.
The works including the photo of the late “Queen of Soul” are on display until Sept. 15 during the fourth rotation of “Out of the Crate: New Gifts and Purchases.” The rotating gallery displays a selection of the museum’s newest additions and offers a behind-the-scenes look at the art acquisition process.
Franklin was 76 when she died last August in Detroit of pancreatic cancer.
Museum Director Salvador Salort-Pons chose the selections, representing various time periods, cultures and mediums. Other highlights include the painting “Café, Paris” by Archibald John Motley Jr.; and “348 West 22nd Street, New York, NY 10011,” by Korean artist Do Ho Suh that’s made of fabric threads.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Associated Press contributed to this report.