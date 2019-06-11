LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/AP) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order aimed at encouraging an accurate census in Michigan next year.
Whitmer leads the 2020 United States Census Complete Count Committee.
It has roughly 60 members from organizations and communities statewide including business, academic, governmental and faith-based representatives.
The diverse group will work to ensure a comprehensive count so the state gets the right amount of federal money and accurate representation in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The committee is tasked with raising awareness of the Census and identifying and overcoming barriers to achieving a full count and advising the Department of Technology, Management and Budget.
