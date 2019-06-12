



Want to start a business, but don’t necessarily have all the funding? Then, read ahead to learn about business grants and resources for entrepreneurs in Detroit:

1. Motor City Match

Motor City Match is a funding program for Detroit entrepreneurs who are looking for promising real estate opportunities for their business. They provide $500,000 in funding every single quarter. Whether just starting out or already established, this program is there for you from beginning to end. Click here for more information and to apply.

2. Hatch Detroit

Hatch Detroit is for those who want to build locally-grown storefronts in the Metro Detroit area. Founded by Nick Gorga in 2011, Hatch Detroit continues to help redevelop Detroit. Hatch Detroit has successful alumni such as The Lip Bar. Click here for more information and to apply.

3. Detroit SOUP

Detroit Soup brings entrepreneurs together through food and fellowship. Detroit Soup encourages people to potluck and give a $5 donation to attend the event. With this donation, attendees are able to hear presenters pitch their products and or ideas. Click here for more information and to apply.

4. Quicken Loans Community Fund

Quicken Loans is known for their annual Detroit Demo Day, which gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to compete for funding. Their community fund also gives back to Detroit by providing entrepreneurs with resources to build successful employable businesses. Click here for more information and to apply.

Be sure to research the different funding resources and apply as soon as possible.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.