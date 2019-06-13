(CBS DETROIT) Summer storms are approaching and the Farmington Hills Fire Department is warning everyone on the hazards of downed power lines and the safety measures needed to avoid injuries.

First and foremost, the department says you can’t tell if a power line is energized just by looking at it. For your safety, assume that all downed power lines are live. Call 911 immediately and keep all adults, children and pets away from the area until the fire department arrives.

If you come across a downed power line, move away from it in a “shuffle” by taking small steps and dragging your feet. The department says don’t fully lift your feet from the ground.

Do not touch anything the wire may be in contact with.

If you see someone in contact with a power line, do not touch that person because they may be energized themselves.

Do not drive over downed power lines, but if your car comes in contact with one, you are urged to stay in your vehicle and honk your horn to direct others to stay away. If you must exit your car due to it being on fire, the department says you should jump out with both feet at the same time and your hands at your side. Make sure you do not touch the car when your feet hit the ground.

The department also says do not make contact with the car and the ground at the same time.

If you have questions regarding this topic or any other safety concerns, contact your local fire department.

