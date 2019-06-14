Comments
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A new attraction is coming to Oakland County this summer along with the county’s annual fair.
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A new attraction is coming to Oakland County this summer along with the county’s annual fair.
Oakland County Parks and Recreation is offering an open house at the Independence Oaks Archery Range from 1-4 p.m. June 15.
It’s located at 9501 Sashabaw Road in Clarkston and will include basic skill instructions and demonstrations.
The event is free with park entry fee or annual vehicle permit. For more information visit here.
The Oakland County Fair will be July 5-14 and is located at Springfield Oaks County Park, 12451 Andersonville Road in Davisburg.
Here’s what you need to know:
- $12 parking per vehicle includes general admission for all passengers
- $6 parking per motorcycle includes general admission for all riders
- $6 walk ins
- Grandstand Admission is $10 for Adults, $5 for kids 6-14 and kids 5 and under are free.
Dates and times of Fair events and activities are subject to change.
For more information on The Oakland County Fair visit here.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.