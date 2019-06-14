



It is finally summer and parents are looking for quality daycare services for their young ones. Here are some great daycares for the summer months:

1. Bright Horizons at Midtown Detroit

Various Locations

Bright Horizons is a daycare centered around education and enrichment. With beautifully colored spaces and great staff, children will learn new things academically and socially. Bright Horizon hosts interactive activities and they encourage creative expression among kids. Click here for more information.

2. Childtime of Detroit

Various Locations

With one location downtown in the GM Renaissance Center, this daycare provides children with educational preparation. They service infants all the way up to Pre-K. They provide plenty of elective programs and recreational experiences. Also, they have a summer camp. Click here for more information.

3. The Learning Tree Child Care Center

Various Locations

The Learning Tree Child Care Center is an eco-friendly daycare center with organic food too. Children will be able to learn in an environment that teaches them about a healthy lifestyle and how to be their best selves. Founded in 1982 by working mom Carol Gatewood. They now have five locations and counting. Learning Tree services children 6 weeks to 5 years of age. They also have a summer camp available to older kids. Click here for more information.

4. Middlebelt Road Kindercare

25005 Middlebelt Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48336

The Middlebelt Road Kindercare daycare provides children with many enrichment programs, including: cooking, music, phonics, and yoga. They offer bus transportation to neighboring schools within the community as well as after school care. They service infants to kindergarten-age kids. Click here for more information.

