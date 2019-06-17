Detroit will see a return of last week’s light rainfall this coming week, according to drone-powered weather forecasting service Saildrone. Friday’s forecast shows the highest possibility of rain at 78 percent, with rain likely starting Thursday.
The next few days will also bring warm temperatures, sticking around through Wednesday as well. Temperatures will reach a high of 81 degrees on Wednesday, then turn cooler on Thursday.
Skies will be mostly cloudy today and partly cloudy Tuesday through Wednesday. Winds will stay somewhat calm throughout the week, with the highest speeds on Sunday at only 12 mph.
