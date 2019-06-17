Have you been looking forward to the fireworks all year? Here’s the guide to fireworks in Metro Detroit:

1. The Ford Fireworks Detroit

(Credit: Susan Montgomery/Shutterstock)

Date:  Monday, June 24 at 9:55pm
Where: Hart Plaza, DetroitMI 48201
Click here for more information.

2. Romulus Community Fireworks

(Credit: Yuganov Konstantin/Shutterstock)

Date:  Saturday, June 27 at Dusk
Where: Romulus Middle School and Wick Elementary, RomulusMI 48174 
Click here for more information.

3. Grosse Pointe Farms Regatta and Fireworks

(Credit: Barbara Kalbfleisch/Shutterstock)

Date:  Saturday, June 29 at 10:00pm
Where: 350 Lakeshore Drive, Pier Park, Grosse Pointe FarmsMI 48236
Click here for more information.

4. Taylor Summer Festival

(Credit: SewCream/Shutterstock)

Date:  Saturday, June 29 at Dusk
Where: 12111 Pardee Road Heritage Park, TaylorMI 48180
Click here for more information.

5. Belleville/Van Buren Township Fireworks

(Credit: Angyalosi Beata/Shutterstock)

Date:  Saturday, June 29 at 10:00pm
Where: Beck Ballfields, BellevilleMI 48111
Click here for more information.

6. Livonia Spree ’69

(Credit: Gunnar Pippel/Shutterstock)

Date:  Sunday, June 30 at 10:15pm
Where: 14281 Farmington Ford Field, LivoniaMI 48154
Click here for more information.

7. Greenfield Village Annual Salute to America

(Credit: berni004/Shutterstock)

Dates:

Wednesday, July 3 at Dusk

Thursday, July 4 at Dusk

Friday, July 5 at Dusk

Saturday, July 6 at Dusk

Where: Greenfield Village
Click here for more information.

8. Inkster Summer Fest

(Credit: Jacob Lund/Shutterstock)

Date:  Saturday, July 6 at Dusk
Where: Old City of Inkster Civic Center, InksterMI 48141
Click here for more information.

