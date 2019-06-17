Comments
Have you been looking forward to the fireworks all year? Here’s the guide to fireworks in Metro Detroit:
1. The Ford Fireworks Detroit
Date: Monday, June 24 at 9:55pm
Where: Hart Plaza, Detroit, MI 48201
Click here for more information.
2. Romulus Community Fireworks
Date: Saturday, June 27 at Dusk
Where: Romulus Middle School and Wick Elementary, Romulus, MI 48174
Click here for more information.
3. Grosse Pointe Farms Regatta and Fireworks
Date: Saturday, June 29 at 10:00pm
Where: 350 Lakeshore Drive, Pier Park, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236
Click here for more information.
4. Taylor Summer Festival
Date: Saturday, June 29 at Dusk
Where: 12111 Pardee Road Heritage Park, Taylor, MI 48180
Click here for more information.
5. Belleville/Van Buren Township Fireworks
Date: Saturday, June 29 at 10:00pm
Where: Beck Ballfields, Belleville, MI 48111
Click here for more information.
6. Livonia Spree ’69
Date: Sunday, June 30 at 10:15pm
Where: 14281 Farmington Ford Field, Livonia, MI 48154
Click here for more information.
7. Greenfield Village Annual Salute to America
Dates:
Wednesday, July 3 at Dusk
Thursday, July 4 at Dusk
Friday, July 5 at Dusk
Saturday, July 6 at Dusk
Where: Greenfield Village
Click here for more information.
8. Inkster Summer Fest
Date: Saturday, July 6 at Dusk
Where: Old City of Inkster Civic Center, Inkster, MI 48141
Click here for more information.
