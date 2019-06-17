DETROIT (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Thirty-five student artwork pieces that were part of an exhibition will be on display in the Lansing and Detroit offices of state Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Nessel said “the artistic expression of these exceptionally talented students is truly remarkable.”
It is part of the 82nd Detroit Public Schools Community District Student Exhibition at the Detroit Institute of Arts.
The DIA selected 35 of the 200 pieces were part of the exhibition in the G. Mennen Williams Building in Lansing and Cadillac Place in Detroit through October.
The artists, their families and teachers are invited to a reception and special tour of the state Capitol building later this year.
