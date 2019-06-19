House Approves Bills To Add Mandatory Reporters After Nassar Scandal, Heads To SenateThe House approved bills in Michigan Wednesday that would add athletic trainers and physical therapists to the state's list of mandatory reporters of child abuse and neglect in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal.

Mom, 2 Girls Identified Who Died In Car In Kalamazoo RiverA woman and her twin daughters have been identified by police. They died after 44-year-old Ineza McClinton drove her car into the Kalamazoo River.

'America's Got Talent' Awards Golden Buzzer To Detroit Youth Choir"America's Got Talent" host Terry Crews was moved to tears by the Detroit Youth Choir, who he said reminded him of his own Michigan roots.

Free Cones At Dairy Queen For The First Day Of SummerKick off the first day of summer with some free ice cream from Dairy Queen.

GM Seeks To Avoid Takata Air Bag Inflators Recall For Fourth Straight YearFor the fourth straight year, General Motors is trying to avoid recalling potentially deadly Takata air bag inflators in thousands of full-size pickup trucks and SUVs.

Aretha Franklin's Youngest Son Has Filed for Control Over EstateA Michigan judge has been asked to decide whether one of Aretha Franklin's sons could take control of the late singer's estate and replace its current representative.