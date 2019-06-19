(CNN) – “America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews was moved to tears by the Detroit Youth Choir, who he said reminded him of his own Michigan roots.
After their “AGT” performance, a rendition of Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ “Can’t Hold Us,” Crews’ eyes filled with tears. The youth group is made up of dozens of inner-city schoolchildren who perform infectious music and dance numbers.
After their “AGT” performance, a rendition of Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ “Can’t Hold Us,” Crews’ eyes filled with tears.
“Every man and woman on this stage represents me and where I came from. I remember sitting at my window in Flint, Michigan, dreaming about wanting to make it and wanting to be here — and they are here.”
He also gave a shout out to choir director Anthony White, who has directed the group for over 21 years.
“Let me tell you something, Mr. White. All it takes is one person to believe in a young man or woman for them to reach their dreams, and you are that man, sir,” Crews said as he hit the golden buzzer.
The choir received a standing ovation, with and judge Julianne Hough saying, “It starts with the people, and you guys came together and created something that was traditional choir and you … made it fresh.”
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.