The much anticipated Ann Arbor Summer Festival kicked-off this past weekend, featuring a variety of arts and entertainment. Whether you’re interested in live music, local art, or film, this multi-art festival has something for you! The event runs from June 14th until July 7th, so it’s not too late to get involved!
Re-live the excitement of the Ann Arbor Summer Festival in these snaps from local attendees!
View this post on Instagram
Thank you to the @uofmichigan, the city of Ann Arbor, @aasummerfest, the Top of the Park staff and crew, our stagemates, @junglefowlmusic & @outervibe, and to everyone who came out to the show last night. That was such a blast! See you at @crashdetroit in July! 👯♀️🎉👯♂️ … … … … … #annarbor #michigan #uofmichigan #uofm #goblue #topofthepark #detroit #detroitparty #detroitpartymarchingband #partypartyparty #summerfest #summer #junglefowl #outervibe
View this post on Instagram
@junglefowlmusic @aasummerfest 📷: @studiotwentyninephotos . . . . . #studiotwentyninephotos #junglefowl #concertphotographer #concertphotography #musicphotography #musicphotographer #detroitrock #annarbor #uofm #michigan #pearldrums #gretchguitars #canon #sigma50mm #festival #tour
View this post on Instagram
In love with the accessories created by @examericandetroit for @junglefowlmusic @aasummerfest 📷: @studiotwentyninephotos . . . . . #studiotwentyninephotos #junglefowl #concertphotographer #concertphotography #musicphotography #musicphotographer #detroitrock #annarbor #uofm #michigan #pearldrums #gretchguitars #canon #sigma50mm #festival #tour #femaledrummers
View this post on Instagram
🌞Happening today at #a2sf #topofthepark🌞 . 5pm – Retreat: All Levels Vinyasa with @tinybuddhayoga, 5pm – KidZone: Connect with Nature with @summersknoll 5pm – The Learning Center: The City of Ann Arbor 5pm – Amy Petty (O&W Acoustic Stage) 5:30pm – The Annex: Solder an A2SF Badge with @makerworks_a2 6pm – @serraperejo and John Devine (O&W Acoustic Stage) 7pm – @anneheaton (Rackham Stage) 8:45pm – @mazerlioness (Rackham Stage) 10:15pm – @theragbirds (Rackham Stage) . Full calendar: https://a2sf.org/calendar/?calmonth=6 . . . . . . . #free #freeevent #summerhappenshere #magichappenshere #freemusic #musicfestival #music #vinyasa #yoga #nature #acoustic #soul #singersongwriter #band #rock #folk #kidfriendly #annarbor #a2 #goblue #michigan #midwest #puremichigan