The much anticipated Ann Arbor Summer Festival kicked-off this past weekend, featuring a variety of arts and entertainment. Whether you’re interested in live music, local art, or film, this multi-art festival has something for you! The event runs from June 14th until July 7th, so it’s not too late to get involved!

Re-live the excitement of the Ann Arbor Summer Festival in these snaps from local attendees!

🌞Happening today at #a2sf #topofthepark🌞﻿ .﻿ ﻿ 5pm – Retreat: All Levels Vinyasa with @tinybuddhayoga, ﻿ 5pm – KidZone: Connect with Nature with @summersknoll﻿ 5pm – The Learning Center: The City of Ann Arbor﻿ 5pm – Amy Petty (O&W Acoustic Stage) ﻿ 5:30pm – The Annex: Solder an A2SF Badge with @makerworks_a2 ﻿ 6pm – @serraperejo and John Devine (O&W Acoustic Stage)﻿ 7pm – @anneheaton (Rackham Stage)﻿ 8:45pm – @mazerlioness (Rackham Stage)﻿ 10:15pm – @theragbirds (Rackham Stage)﻿ .﻿ Full calendar: https://a2sf.org/calendar/?calmonth=6﻿ .﻿ .﻿ .﻿ .﻿ .﻿ ﻿ .﻿ .﻿ #free #freeevent #summerhappenshere #magichappenshere #freemusic #musicfestival #music #vinyasa #yoga #nature #acoustic #soul #singersongwriter #band #rock #folk #kidfriendly #annarbor #a2 #goblue #michigan #midwest #puremichigan﻿

A post shared by ✨ Ann Arbor Summer Festival ✨ (@aasummerfest) on

Fun fact: I own exactly 1 shirt

A post shared by Claudia (@claudiamorville) on

 

