ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Zoo’s Penguin Conservation Center will close temporarily beginning Sept. 9 through mid-June 2020 for repairs due to faulty water proofing by the construction contractor.
The Detroit Zoological Society says nine gallons of groundwater are seeping into the building and being pumped out each day, but the center will remain open throughout the summer before work commences. The penguins will live in the former Penguinarium at the Detroit Zoo while their home is being repaired, but that facility will not be open to visitors.
“Unfortunately, the contractor failed to properly waterproof the foundation, was aware that groundwater water was seeping into the building throughout construction, didn’t fix the problem and failed to inform us,” said Ron Kagan, DZS executive director and CEO.
The DZS filed a legal action against joint venture general contractor DeMaria Wharton-Smith for faulty waterproofing and concealing the problems. The matter was settled through arbitration and, as a result, DeMaria Wharton-Smith is required to make the necessary repairs at their expense under the supervision of a team of engineers selected by the DZS.
