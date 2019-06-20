Michigan Unemployment Rate Increases To 4.2% In MayMichigan's unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.2% in May while the number of jobless workers increased for a third straight month.

Michigan Seeks Federal Aid As Wet Spring Slows Crop PlantingIts no secret that Michigan has seen above average rainfall for this time of year combined with cooler than normal temperatures. It has been one of its wettest periods on record, with nearly 38 inches of rain between May 1, 2018, and April 30.

Woman Pleads Guilty In Bathtub Drowning Of 8-Month-Old SonA woman has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the bathtub drowning of her 8-month-old son in Western Michigan.

Michigan Prisoners Placed In Segregation Over Facebook PageThe Corrections Department says a phone smuggled into a Michigan prison might have been used by an inmate to create a Facebook page.

Michigan Man Who Won Millions In Lottery During Divorce Must ShareA Pontiac man who was in the middle of a divorce when he won more than $30 million must share the lottery windfall with his ex-wife.

House Approves Bills To Add Mandatory Reporters After Nassar Scandal, Heads To SenateThe House approved bills in Michigan Wednesday that would add athletic trainers and physical therapists to the state's list of mandatory reporters of child abuse and neglect in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal.