Concerts create so many memories in life. Here are the top concerts you need to be attending this summer:

1. Jennifer Lopez

(Credit:Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock)

Friday, August 2, 2019

J. Lo still has the moves. Go out and enjoy an entertaining night at the Little Caesars Arena. From Latin music to pop techno, Jennifer Lopez will keep you on your feet all night long. Click here to purchase tickets. 

2. Queen & Adam Lambert

(Credit: Dziurek/Shutterstock)

Saturday, July 27, 2019

The American Idol star is back again with the legendary group Queen. Hear all of the classics from Queen and enjoy a tribute to the late great Freddie Mercury. Click here to purchase tickets. 

3. Boyz II Men

(Credit: Debby Wong)

Thursday, August 15, 2019

Let the soulful male group serenade you with their glorious, lush harmonies. If you love R&B, this MGM Grand Casino show will most definitely entertain you. Click here to purchase tickets. 

4. Leslie Odom, Jr.

(Credit: Jimmie48 Photography)

Saturday, June 22, 2019

A Broadway star from Hamilton, Leslie Odom, Jr.’s voice and rapping skills are unparalleled. Come out to enjoy a night of singing as well as the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. Click here to purchase tickets. 

