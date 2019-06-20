FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A seminar on Internet Safety for Parents will be hosted by the Farmington Hills Police Department’s Crime Prevention Section June 26 at 6:30 p.m.
It will take place in the Council Chambers at the Farmington Hills City Hall located at 31555 West 11 Mile Road.
The department says due to the nature of the topic, children under the age of 18 will not be permitted to attend the Internet Safety seminar.
The event will discuss internet safety concerns that are currently facing teens and their parents.
Parents will also find out about the latest phone apps being used by the current generation and will receive detailed information on the potential dangers of misusing social media.
For more information contact the Crime Prevention Section at 248-871-2750 or email crimeprevention@fhgov.com.
