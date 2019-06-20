(CNN) — Vanessa Carlton took the stage to sing a cover of Carole King’s “It’s Too Late” for Broadway.com.

The singer will make her Broadway debut as Carole King in “Beautiful — The Carole King Musical” starting June 27 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. She is taking over the role from actress Chilina Kennedy.

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 07: Singer Carole King onstage at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute To Industry Icons honoring Martin Bandier at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 7, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Of the song, Carlton told The Wall Street Journal it’s her favorite of King’s.

“‘It’s Too Late.’ She is the queen. It’s the sweetest sadness. The lyrics are so simple — just, it’s too late, but we really tried to make it. Enough said. It makes me cry,” she said.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 09: Vanessa Carlton and David Byrne
present an award onstage during the 2019 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 9, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Carlton will star for a limited engagement run ending Sept. 1.

“Beautiful” opened on Broadway in 2014. The show received seven Tony nominations, and won two. The musical tells the story of King’s life and career, including her time writing her hit album, “Tapestry,” which includes “It’s Too Late,” the song Carlton covered. In 1971, the song spent five weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100.

