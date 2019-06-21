SALINE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A nine-hour strike ended at a key auto parts plant near Detroit Friday morning.
About 1,900 workers ended the strike over wages, benefits and working conditions after reaching a tentative deal with a parts supply company.
Around midnight, members of the United Auto Workers union set up picket lines at the Faurecia plant in Saline, Michigan. A union spokesman, Brian Rothenberg, says they reached an agreement around 9:15 a.m. Friday and workers were going back to their jobs.
The factory makes instrument panels and other plastic molded parts for Ford, Tesla and Fiat Chrysler.
