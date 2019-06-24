(LANSING, Mich./CBS DETROIT)— Governor Whitmer recently issued a request to Congress to increase the funding towards the Great Lakes in Michigan. The Great Lakes in Michigan make up a lot of the world’s freshwater. Therefore, increasing funding will keep the freshwater supply and allow many Michiganders to retain their jobs.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued the following statement after President Trump sent a notice to Congress making revisions to his budget to include all $270 million in funding for the Great Lakes — which was previously cut from his original budget — following a joint letter from five Great Lakes governors expressing opposition to the proposed cuts:
“This announcement is good news for our economy, our families, and the future of our Great Lakes, but it shouldn’t have taken this long to secure funding for the world’s largest body of fresh water. I was glad to be joined by a bipartisan group of governors in our joint letter calling for President Trump to restore this funding because protecting the Great Lakes is a bipartisan issue. If we’re going to continue to call our state ‘Pure Michigan,’ we must ensure that this funding continues in the future, and I’m willing to work with anyone who wants to get it done.”
