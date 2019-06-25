HASTINGS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Jon Otis Barnett, a 63-year-old man, is charged with murder in the fatal shootings of two men in western Michigan.
Authorities say 21-year-old Bryce DeGood and 73-year-old Gary Peake were found dead Friday afternoon of gunshot wounds in Barry County’s Orangeville Township. Peake was found in a home and DeGood by a road. A possible motive for the shootings wasn’t immediately released. Authorities also say he also tried to strangle his wife.
Following a hearing Monday in Hastings, Barnett was held on $10 million bond facing assault and weapons charges and prosecutors say Barnett could face more charges since he allegedly shot at motorists who tried to help DeGood.
