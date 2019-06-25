DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP/ PRNewswire) – It’s back! Little Caesars announced the return of the ExtraMostBestest Stuffed Crust Pizza.
The limited-time offer is available for app and website users which started June 24 for only $9 plus applicable tax at participating U.S. locations. On June 27, ExtraMostBestest Stuffed Crust Pizza will be available in stores all day, and ready when you walk in from 4-8 p.m., at participating Little Caesars locations in the United States.
“Our customers love cheese, so naturally they love the ExtraMostBestest Stuffed Crust Pizza. It made total sense to bring it back,” said Jeff Klein, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing at Little Caesars.
Little Caesars makes its dough fresh in stores daily and tops its pizzas with sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The cheesy creation starts with a round ExtraMostBestest pizza, topped with copious amounts of the chain’s famous fresh mozzarella and Muenster blend and pepperoni slices, then stuffed with mozzarella cheese.
“This is a real pizza powerhouse. Plus, at $9 it stays true to our brand’s commitment to value,” said Klein.
