GM To Upgrade Assembly Plants In Flint, Other States Ahead Of New Pickup, SUV LinesTo prepare for the launch of General Motors' next generation of pickups and SUVs, the company announced it is investing more than $4.2 billion in assembly plants in Michigan, Indiana and Texas.

Whitmer Criticizes Lawmakers For 'Vacation' Without Budget DealWithout a deal to fund state services or spend more to fix the roads, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is criticizing the Republican-led Legislature for taking a "vacation."

63-Year-Old Man Charged After 2 Men Fatally Shot In Western MichiganJon Otis Barnett, a 63-year-old man, is charged with murder in the fatal shootings of two men in western Michigan.

Michigan Man Revived After Electric Shock20-year-old Micheal Pruitt of Metro Detroit miraculously survived electrocution. He was clinically dead for 20 minutes before being revived.

Wazi, Detroit Zoo's Gray Wolf Dies During Surgery To Remove MassAn 11-year-old gray wolf named Wazi died during surgery to remove a mass in her chest, the Detroit Zoo says.

4 Unique Ways To Stay Fit In Metro DetroitThere are multiple ways to stay fit without going to the gym and while everyone is in their own fitness journey, these five workouts are worth a try.