(CBS Detroit)– 20-year-old Michael Pruitt of Metro Detroit miraculously survived electrocution. He was clinically dead for 20 minutes before being revived.
Pruitt and his stepdad were at a site in Livonia when Pruitt picked up a metal ladder that touched a live electrical wire. After that, he said he recalls shaking and nothing else.
He woke up at Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills where Dr. Angel Chudler and a medical team were able to revive him with a defibrillator. Pruitt possessed no vital signs when he arrived at the hospital.
Pruitt suffered toe wounds as that is where the electricity exited his body. He is expected to make a full recovery.
If you or anyone you know experience contact with an electrical current, please remember the following:
- Do not move a person who has an electrical injury
- Call 911 immediately
- If possible, turn off electrical source
- Administer CPR if the person is not breathing
- Apply bandages to serious wounds
