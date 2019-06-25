(CBS Detroit)– 20-year-old Michael Pruitt of Metro Detroit miraculously survived electrocution. He was clinically dead for 20 minutes before being revived.

Pruitt and his stepdad were at a site in Livonia when Pruitt picked up a metal ladder that touched a live electrical wire. After that, he said he recalls shaking and nothing else.

(Credit: MLive)

He woke up at Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills where Dr. Angel Chudler and a medical team were able to revive him with a defibrillator. Pruitt possessed no vital signs when he arrived at the hospital.

Pruitt suffered toe wounds as that is where the electricity exited his body. He is expected to make a full recovery.

If you or anyone you know experience contact with an electrical current, please remember the following:

  • Do not move a person who has an electrical injury
  • Call 911 immediately
  • If possible, turn off electrical source
  • Administer CPR if the person is not breathing
  • Apply bandages to serious wounds

