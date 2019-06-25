Filed Under:Detroit Golf Club, PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) – Tuesday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

(Credit: Tim Sargent/ CBS Detroit)

Practice, practice and more practice is needed to figure out the 14th green at Detroit Golf Club.

(Credit: Tim Sargent/ CBS Detroit)

Pros will need every shot in the bag to get around this track.

(Credit: Tim Sargent/ CBS Detroit)

Timeout for an autograph or two for these young fans.

(Credit: Tim Sargent/ CBS Detroit)

Players drive on the third tee at Detroit Golf Club.

(Credit: Tim Sargent/ CBS Detroit)

Si Woo Kim tees it at the par three 15th.

(Credit: Tim Sargent/ CBS Detroit)

Good luck putting these greens at Detroit Golf Club.

(Credit: Tim Sargent/ CBS Detroit)

The players put on a great show, but it’s the volunteers that make it all happen.

(Credit: Tim Sargent/ CBS Detroit)

Tour favorite Bubba Watson always draws a crowd.

(Credit: Tim Sargent/ CBS Detroit)

Watch coverage of the first-ever Rocket Mortgage Classic this Saturday & Sunday starting at 3pm on CBS 62.

