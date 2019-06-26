(CBS DETROIT) During an enforcement operation at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers seized what they believe to be are ancient Egyptian mummy linens
In May officers identified a shipment on a Canadian mail truck that was selected for examination at a station in Marysville, Michigan. A package inspection found the ancient linens.
The seized artifacts are believed to be from the Ptolemaic Dynasty 305-30 BC. The most famous member of the dynasty was Cleopatra.
According to border officials, “the importer was unable to prove that the artifacts were removed from Egypt prior to April 2016, which is in violation of the Convention on Cultural Property Implementation Act.”
Federal agencies, including the Department of State, will be focusing on returning the artifacts to Egypt in the near future.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.