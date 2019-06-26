BRIGHTON (CBS DETROIT/AP) — Just a week after being removed from the bench in an unrelated manner, a Livingston County judge has been ordered to trial on criminal charges related to her divorce.
Theresa Brennan is accused of perjury and destroying evidence in her divorce case. Prosecutors say she got rid of evidence before recusing herself from her own divorce litigation. Judge David Guinn, who ordered her to trial, says it should have been a “no-brainer” for Brennan to immediately give up the case.
Defense attorney Larry Willey says any delay wasn’t significant. Brennan was suspended in February by the state Supreme Court but still is being paid.
