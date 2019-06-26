Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cuddle-hungry puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Detroit, so you won’t have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

Maaya, pit bull terrier and black Labrador retriever mix

Maaya is a female pit bull terrier and black Labrador retriever puppy in the care of Bright Point Rescue.

Maaya will get along great with your other dogs. She is already house-trained. She is vaccinated.

Maaya’s current caretakers say:

Maaya is a puppy with a lot of energy who loves to play. She does not realize her size and strength and would be best suited for a playmate of equal or larger size (no small dogs ⁠— she would likely be too rough of a player for them). She is a cuddle bug and considers herself a lap dog.

Roly Poly, pit bull terrier and Labrador retriever mix

Roly Poly is a lovable male pit bull terrier and Labrador retriever puppy being cared for at Rebel Dogs Detroit.

Roly Poly is a social animal, and he gets along well with children, cats and dogs. Roly Poly is vaccinated.

Notes from Roly Poly’s caretakers:

Roly Poly loves to play with kids, dogs and other puppies. The puppies have grown up in a big room together and have never been crated. They are doing great on their paper training and are eating dry kibble.

Cocoa Pebbles, Labrador retriever and terrier mix

Cocoa Pebbles is a darling female Labrador retriever and terrier puppy staying at Home Fur-Ever.

Cocoa Pebbles plays well with others — she’ll get along great with other dogs. She’s been vaccinated.

Notes from Cocoa Pebbles’ caretakers:

She’s a lover and loves to cuddle. She’ll play, but she’ll also just lay down on her own and play with a toy. She likes to be held and loved on.

Cheerio, Labrador retriever and terrier mix

Cheerio is a female Labrador retriever and terrier puppy currently housed at Home Fur-Ever.

Cheerio is eager to make friends, and she loves other dogs. She has been vaccinated.

From Cheerio’s current caretaker:

She’s an outgoing, affectionate and loving puppy. She will snuggle you like crazy if you let her. She’s very playful with her puppy friends, and she gets along well with older dogs too. She’s doing good with house training, and she doesn’t mind her crate for overnight.

