SOUTH BOARDMAN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A northern Michigan sheriff deputy’s rifle that was left atop his patrol vehicle is missing.
The .223-caliber rifle has been missing since mid-May, when the deputy put the weapon on the roof of his vehicle to adjust the vehicle’s equipment. The deputy forgot the rifle was on the roof and drove off.
Undersheriff David Wagner II says the deputy tried unsuccessfully to find the weapon when he realized it was missing.
The sheriff’s office is seeking the rifle’s return. Anyone with information about it is asked to contact the sheriff’s office or another law enforcement agency.
