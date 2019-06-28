The Fourth of July is a holiday where people break out in their red, white, and blue to show their patriotism. Here’s a way for you to celebrate outside of the usual fireworks:
1. Detroit Tigers vs. Boston Red Sox
When: Friday, July 5,2019 at 7:10 PM
Where: 2100 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
Take yourself out to the ballgame. There is nothing more American than baseball. Bring your family and friends for a great time at Comerica Park. Click here for more information.
2. Freedom Run 5K
When: Thursday, July 4, 2019 at 7:05 AM
Where: The Old Shillelagh, 349 Monroe St, Detroit, MI 48226
One’s health is incredibly important. That’s why participating in the Freedom Run 5k should be your top choice for Fourth of July. Whether you’re an experienced marathon runner or new to running, this event will be fun. Click here for more information.
3. Foolish Comedy Show
When: Friday, July 5, 2019 at 10 PM
Where: Punchline Comedy Lounge, 29555 Northwestern Hwy #312, Southfield, MI 48034
Detroit audiences know of Foolish from the Coco & Foolish show. Attend his newest comedy show to support Detroit comedy. It will be a night of laughter, and of course, celebrating our nation’s independence. Click here for more information.
4. Pontiac Fourth of July Celebration
When: Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 2:30 PM
Where: Pontiac Public Library 2225, 60 E Pike St, Pontiac, MI 48342
Come out to Pontiac to celebrate the Fourth of July. There will be food, crafts, games, and tons of community building. Be sure to make time in your schedule. Click here for more information.
5. Salute To America
When: Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 6 PM-10 PM
Where: The Henry Ford Museum, 20900 Oakwood Blvd, Dearborn, MI 48124
Salute to America is a festival-style celebration. Salute to America will have a Fife and Drum Parade, live entertainment, a live cannon fire, and a beautiful firework presentation. Be sure to bring extra snacks and picnic blankets to sit on. Click here for more information.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.